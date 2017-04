OSLO Internet browser firm Opera Software (OPERA.OL) is launching an application aimed at compressing data on mobile phones and tablets to help users save money on their subscriptions, the Norwegian company said in a statement published late on Sunday.

Financial analysts have said the long-awaited launch of Opera Max application may boost the fast-growing company's earnings.

The free app, which uses data cloud technology to compress data downloads from other applications, is now available in a beta version to Android users in the U.S. and Europe, Opera said.

