Sept 12 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and Evinrude outboard motors, posted a bigger second-quarter loss.

The company's net loss widened to C$7.9 million ($7.7 million) from C$2.9 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to C$620.9 million.

The company, which listed in May, was spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003.