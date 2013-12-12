(Adds details, forecast, background)
Dec 12 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo
snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 52 percent rise
in quarterly profit, driven by strong shipments of snowmobiles
worldwide, and it raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
The Canadian company raised its adjusted earnings forecast
to $1.49-$1.54 per basic share from $1.45-$1.50.
BRP's net profit rose to C$48.2 million ($45.4 million), or
41 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter ended
Oct. 31 from C$31.7 million, or 31 Canadian cents, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 50 Canadian cents per
basic share.
Revenue rose 18 percent to C$866 million.
BRP, which was spun off from Bombardier Inc in
2003, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in May.
The company's competitors include Arctic Cat Inc,
Polaris Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.
BRP's portfolio includes Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side
vehicles and Rotax engines.
The company's shares closed at C$26.83 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday. The stock has risen 25 percent since its
debut, outperforming the Toronto Stock Exchange 300 Composite
Index, which has risen 3 percent.
($1 = 1.06 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)