Dec 11 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of
Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 76
percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher sales of
seasonal products.
The company's net profit soared to C$65.5 million ($47.93
million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Oct. 31 from C$37.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP's revenue rose 10 percent to
C$1.01 billion.
($1 = 1.3667 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)