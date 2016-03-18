(Adds details, forecast)
March 18 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of
Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, forecast a 4-8
percent increase in full-year revenue, helped by new launches.
The company's 2016 revenue rose 8.8 percent to C$3.83
billion ($2.95 billion), largely higher than its forecast of a
6-9 percent increase.
BRP also said it expected normalized earnings per share to
rise 2-8 percent to C$1.75-C$1.85 for the year ending January
2017.
BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas
and Europe, also reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit
for its fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.
The company reported an adjusted profit of 75 Canadian cents
per share. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 68
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, BRP swung to a quarterly net loss, hurt by a C$70
million non-cash impairment charge on its outboard engine
assets.
The Valcourt, Quebec-based company reported a net loss of
C$28.7 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth
quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of C$8.5 million,
or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to C$1.11 billion, helped by
weakness of the Canadian dollar against its U.S counterpart.
The Canadian dollar fell 10 percent against the U.S. dollar
in the year to Jan. 31.
($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)