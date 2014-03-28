March 28 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, posted a quarterly net loss, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company, which was spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003, reported a net loss of C$6.3 million ($5.7 million) for the quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with a profit of C$35.8 million, a year earlier.

BRP earned 41 Canadian cents per share, excluding items.

Revenue rose 14 percent to C$902.9 million. ($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)