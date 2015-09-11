Sept 11 Canadian recreational vehicle maker BRP Inc reported a bigger loss in the second quarter.

The company's net loss widened to C$68.3 million ($51.6 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, from C$3.6 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$812.1 million.

($1 = 1.3240 Canadian dollars)