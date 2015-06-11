BRIEF-Chromadex Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales fell 39 percent to $4.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a three-fold jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its seasonal products.
The company, which also makes Rotax engines, said its net income rose to C$83.1 million ($67.6 million), in the first quarter ended April 30, from C$28 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 31 canadian cents per share, compared with 14 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18.4 percent to C$898.1 million.
($1 = 1.2296 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
