March 20 Private power utility Bruce Power said it restarted its Unit 2 reactor at the Bruce A nuclear plant following completion of minor repairs to a pump system, after the newly rebuilt reactor was shut down over the weekend due to a leak.

On Friday, Canada's nuclear regulator had given Bruce Power the green light to restart the reactor, which had been offline for nearly 20 years.

The company's operations team detected a leak on a Unit 2 pump system during restart activities, it said in a statement.

"There was no impact on the rest of Bruce A, the public, external environment or worker safety," the Ontario utility added.

Bruce Power is a partnership between uranium producer Cameco Corp and pipeline company TransCanada Corp. A retirement trust, the Power Workers' Union, and the Society of Energy Professionals all have a smaller share. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)