(Jessica Bruder is an award-winning journalist who writes about
subcultures and dark corners of the economy. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Jessica Bruder
June 17 Some people showed up before dawn.
Others spent an hour waiting on a line that stretched out the
door. That was the scene last month when hundreds of job seekers
converged on an Amazon hiring event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
All hoped for full-time work picking, packing and shipping
orders at the online retailer's local distribution center, a
warehouse the size of 28 football fields. "I'm blessed to be
here!" one smiling 23-year-old applicant told television
reporters.
That spectacle could be coming this summer to a city near
you. On May 26, Amazon announced 6,000 new full-time job
openings at 19 of its distribution centers. Many are in
communities that doled out generous tax credits and other
incentives - including $10.3 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin,
alone - to bring Amazon jobs to town.
So it's a good time to ask: Are Amazon's warehouse jobs
worth lining up for? Should they be subsidized with taxpayer
dollars? And what do they mean to the long-term economic health
of their host communities?
On his 2013 jobs tour, President Barack Obama stopped to
deliver a speech at the aforementioned Amazon warehouse in
Chattanooga. The audience cheered when he called for restoring
the middle class through "good jobs with good wages." But today
that same warehouse is hiring at $11.25 an hour. That's $23,400
annually, or $850 below the poverty line for a family of four.
Hourly wages at the other warehouses listed in Amazon's
recent hiring announcement range from $11 in Jefferson, Indiana
to $12.75 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey and Windsor,
Connecticut.
Even by industry standards, those are some thin paychecks.
Wal-Mart pays distribution center employees an average hourly
wage of $19, said a spokesman for that company.
Meanwhile, Amazon's treatment of warehouse workers has been
under scrutiny since 2011, when an investigation by the
Allentown Morning Call newspaper revealed what were - quite
literally - sweatshop conditions. When summer temperatures
exceeded 100 degrees inside the company's Breinigsville,
Pennsylvania warehouse, managers would not open the loading bay
doors for fear of theft. Instead, they hired paramedics to wait
outside in ambulances, ready to extract heat-stricken employees
on stretchers and in wheelchairs, the investigation found.
Workers also said they were pressured to meet ever-greater
production targets, a strategy colloquially known as "management
by stress."
Amazon declined to answer the newspaper's specific questions
about working conditions in the warehouse but, eight months
after the story was released, company officials announced that
they'd spent $52 million to retrofit warehouses with air
conditioning.
In my own interviews with dozens of Amazon warehouse
workers, I've heard reports of repetitive stress injuries, pain
and exhaustion. (Some called themselves "Amazombies." Others
said they tried to think of the job as a free fitness program.)
Those issues relate to job quality. What about job quantity?
On the same day Amazon announced 6,000 new hires, teams from
around the globe competed in the first-ever "Amazon Picking
Challenge" in Seattle. Their goal? Build robots that can "pick"
shelved items - in this case, the objects ranged from rubber
ducks to The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn - with enough
dexterity to someday replace human hands. (Amazon already has
some 15,000 Kiva robots that transport shelves of merchandise to
human "pickers," but the act of picking has proved much harder
to automate.)
Amazon maintains a very low headcount for its sales volume,
which rose to $89 billion last year. Amazon creates just 17 jobs
for every $10 million in sales, according to figures in its
annual report. Compare that with traditional brick-and-mortar
retailers, which create jobs at more than twice that rate: 42
positions for each $10 million in sales, according to an
analysis of census data by the nonprofit Institute for Local
Self-Reliance.
"From a regional perspective, this is clearly not a path to
greater employment and more economic activity," said Stacy
Mitchell, the organization's director. "Your particular
community may come out a bit ahead in terms of job numbers, but
it comes at the expense of your neighbors."
She and other community development advocates worry that,
with its low-cost merchandise and expanding same-day delivery
service, Amazon will eviscerate smaller businesses that put more
of their earnings into hiring workers. (The company is already
famous for pursuing massive growth while accepting razor-thin
profit margins.) Amazon already has an edge over traditional
brick-and-mortar retailers in the 25 states where it pays no
sales tax. And local governments have also strengthened its
advantage, lavishing Amazon with more than $430 million in tax
credits and other incentives since 2000, according to Subsidy
Tracker, a database created by the economic watchdog Good Jobs
First.
Tossing out tax incentives for Amazon jobs might be good
short-term politics, but when it comes to lasting employment,
let the buyer beware. In 1999, the city of Coffeyville, Kansas
showered Amazon with more than $4 million in infrastructure
improvements and cash incentives for a 1 million-square-foot
distribution center. Soon Amazon was one of the area's largest
employers. But its sales strategy kept changing. Since same-day
shipping requires distribution hubs that are closer to urban
centers, Amazon grew out of Coffeyville. Executives announced in
October that the warehouse would shut down.
Jim Falkner, then Coffeyville's mayor, created a Facebook
page pleading for help. "Please leave suggestions concerning the
Amazon job-loss recovery effort," he wrote. Five days later, he
added, "Amazon is the straw that broke the camel's back when it
comes to unemployment in the community."
This reported opinion piece has been supported by the journalism
non-profit Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
