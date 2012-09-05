By Tommy Wilkes
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Brummer & Partners, a
Stockholm-based $14 billion hedge fund firm, has raised $500
million for a new fund requiring clients lock up their cash for
three years, in a sign some investors are willing to sacrifice
liquidity for the chance of better returns.
"In recent years, financial markets have become increasingly
short term. This creates opportunities if we have a mandate to
take long-term decisions based on locked-in capital," Brummer
partner Per Josefsson said in a statement on its website.
The fund, which will invest in equities, corporate bonds and
government bonds, will launch in October, Brummer said. The $500
million includes $130 million from the three managing partners,
a person familiar with the fund said.
The new fund is set to be one of the largest launches of
2012, a year when the number and size of start-ups has fallen
amid a tough environment for asset raising.
Hedge funds have struggled to make money amid choppy markets
and the euro zone debt crisis, not helped by investors looking
for funds allowing cash withdrawals within weeks or months. The
average fund fell 5 percent in 2011 and is up 2.74 percent this
year, data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research showed.
Josefsson will manage the new fund alongside Brummer
partners Peter Thelin and Bo Bortemark. The three previously
managed a long-short equity fund backed by Brummer.
The three are joined by Stefan Engstrand, who also worked on
Brummer's Zenit fund, ex-Goldman Sachs' Christian Fredriksson
and Michael Falken, who recently worked at Ohman.
Brummer has grown into one of Europe's largest hedge funds
since being founded by Patrik Brummer in the mid-1990s.
Its flagship funds include managed futures fund Lynx, and
Nektar, a fixed income relative value and macro strategy.
The new fund will give investors three options from locking
up their money for three years to, for the highest fees, the
ability to withdraw 25 percent of their cash every quarter with
five days notice.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)