By Stuart Grudgings
KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 The sultanate of Brunei
this week becomes the first East Asian country to introduce
Islamic criminal law, the latest example of a deepening
religious conservatism that has also taken root in parts of
neighbouring Malaysia and Indonesia.
Brunei, a tiny former British protectorate of about 400,000
nestled between two Malaysian states on Borneo island, relies on
oil and gas exports for its prosperity, with annual per capita
income of nearly $50,000. It is the first country in east Asia
to adopt the criminal component of sharia at a national level.
Run by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, 67, Brunei has no
national elections, but any discontent has been assuaged by
high, tax-free incomes and benefits like free education and
health care.
By 2035, though, Brunei's net exports of oil and gas will
almost halve, according to the Asian Development Bank. Efforts
to diversify the economy have made limited progress.
The sultan, said by diplomats to have become more religious,
announced the introduction of sharia as a "great achievement".
From Wednesday, residents of the country dominated by Malay
Muslims face conviction by Islamic courts and fines or jail
terms for offences like pregnancy outside marriage, failure to
perform Friday prayers, and propagating other religions.
A second phase comes into effect 12 months later covering
offences for theft and alcohol consumption by Muslims,
punishable by whipping and amputations.
The death penalty, including by stoning, will be introduced
in the final phase a year later for offences including adultery,
sodomy and insulting the Koran or the Prophet Muhammad.
Most of the laws will also apply to non-Muslims.
That raises concern among Western workers in the oil sector
and tens of thousands of ethnic Chinese Bruneians and 30,000
mostly Roman Catholic Filipino migrant workers. About 20 percent
of residents are non-Muslim, including substantial Buddhist and
Christian communities.
The United Nations Commission on Human Rights denounced the
new system for applying the death penalty to a wide range of
offences. Several of the penalties constitute torture under
international law, said Emerlynne Gil, Southeast Asia legal
adviser for the International Commission of Jurists.
"A lot of these provisions and penalties discriminate
against women. Stoning to death normally has a huge impact on
women because more often than not they are found guilty of these
crimes," Gil told Reuters.
U.S. news reports this week said celebrities, including U.S.
television personality Ellen DeGeneres and British actor Stephen
Fry, had launched a boycott of a hotel chain owned by the sultan
on grounds that the new laws criminalised homosexuality.
Brunei's religious affairs ministry, which is coordinating
the implementation of the new laws, did not respond to Reuters
request for comment.
A Christian priest in Brunei contacted by Reuters said he
was concerned by the development, but hoped the new system would
be enforced less strictly than set down in the written law.
"They have been giving seminars to different groups to
clarify," said the priest, who declined to be identified.
Authorities, he said, "seem genuinely concerned" at suggestions
that the system would have an all-pervasive enforcement network.
EXPERT SAYS NO EXTREMES
Brunei's top Islamic scholar denied any suggestion the
system would lead to extremes, persecution or cruelty.
"It is not indiscriminate cutting or stoning or caning,"
Awang Abdul Aziz was quoted as saying by state media after the
law was announced. "There are conditions and there are methods
that are just and fair."
Brunei officials have said there will be a high burden of
proof required to sentence suspects to harsher punishments.
They say criminal cases rose by a third between 2000 and 2008.
Arrests for drug abuse surged 50 percent last year from 2012.
Diplomats say it remains unclear how the new system will
work in practice and operate alongside the police and courts
under the existing British-based legal system.
The religious turn taken by the sultan contrasts with a
reputation for decadent excess gained by the royal family.
Late pop idol Michael Jackson was paid a reported $17 million
to give a concert in Brunei in 1996 to mark the sultan's 50th
birthday.
Details of the lavish lifestyle of the sultan's brother,
former finance minister Prince Jefri, including owning hundreds
of luxury cars and a large yacht - became public during a family
legal feud.
Critics say the new penal code will give authorities
expanded powers to stifle dissent at a time when palace
officials are concerned about dwindling energy reserves.
"A common concern among the palace elite is that the gas is
going to run out. The population's loyalty has been bought with
gas money," said Maung Zarni, a visiting fellow at the London
School of Economics who quit the Darussalam Brunei University in
2013 over what he said was a lack of academic freedom.
Responding to a rare outbreak of dissent on social media,
the sultan warned in February that anyone criticising the new
laws could be punished under their provisions. Strengthening the
governing principle of "Malay Islamic Monarchy", he said, was a
crucial "firewall" against globalisation, he said.
Leaders of Malaysia's Islamist PAS party, part of the
opposition, say the move has accelerated their bid to install
sharia punishments in Kelantan state, which they control.
A PAS plan to introduce a bill is sowing divisions within
the opposition, with critics saying it would be at odds with
Malaysia's secular national constitution.
In Indonesia, some districts have sharia-inspired bylaws but
Aceh is the only province allowed to implement it as law. The
province has its own sharia police force and courts that enforce
strict laws against gambling, promiscuity and alcohol.
