KUALA LUMPUR Nov 21 Brunei Shell Petroleum has signed an initial agreement with China's Zhejiang Hengyi Group to supply crude oil to a $6 billion refinery planned in Brunei and purchase oil products from the plant, the Borneo Bulletin newspaper said.

The refinery project was expected to aid the growth of Brunei's energy sector through the production of petrochemicals and the creation of opportunities for other downstream industries, the report said, quoting a statement from the Brunei Economic Development Board.

The signing took place during Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's visit to Brunei, it said.

"With the support of the Brunei government and the Chinese government, as well as Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd, we are confident in making this a world-class project," Qiu Jian Lin, Zhejiang Hengyi Group's chairman, was quoted as saying.

Zhejiang Hengyi and China's Sinopec Engineering Inc. had earlier agreed to develop an oil refinery and aromatics cracker plant in Brunei.

The facilities would involve an initial investment of $2.5 billion and have a production capacity of about 135,000 barrels a day. A further $3.5 billion would be invested during the second phase to expand the facilities. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; editing by Jane Lee)