AMSTERDAM Nov 1 Dutch specialist staffing firm
Brunel reported third-quarter results at the top end
of forecasts on Friday and joined its rivals in saying it was
optimistic for its full-year results as European economies start
to recover.
The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for
economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff
at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses
are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.
Dutch staffing firms Randstad and USG People
both reported strong results last month, flagging a
pick-up in Europe.
"The outlook for 2013 remains positive," Brunel said in a
statement on Friday, with full-year revenue and earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) expected to be in line with 2012.
"Due to a lower effective tax rate, this outlook results in
an increase in the net result of around 10 percent."
Brunel, which derives more than half of its sales from
providing workers to the global oil and gas industry, said
revenue increased in its European, German and Dutch divisions.
Overall, third-quarter EBIT rose 15 percent to 22.5 million
euros ($30.6 million), while sales rose 6 percent to 343 million
euros.
A poll of three analysts commissioned by Reuters had an
average forecast for EBIT of 19.5 million euros, with estimates
ranging from 17.9 million euros to 22.6 million euros. Sales
were forecast at 324 million euros.