MILAN, July 17 Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli on Thursday reported a 11.6 percent rise in first-half preliminary sales to 175.8 million euros ($237.8 million), thanks to a strong performance in the United States and Greater China.

Based on orders already received and sales in the first part of the year, the cashmere specialist confirmed it expected double-digit growth both in revenue and profit for 2014.

While the Italian market, which accounts for more than 20 percent on total revenues, was flat, sales in North America rose 18 percent.

Greater China, which accounts for 6 percent of total sales, posted a 43.5 percent increase, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)