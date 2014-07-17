MILAN, July 17 Italian luxury clothier Brunello
Cucinelli on Thursday reported a 11.6 percent rise in
first-half preliminary sales to 175.8 million euros ($237.8
million), thanks to a strong performance in the United States
and Greater China.
Based on orders already received and sales in the first part
of the year, the cashmere specialist confirmed it expected
double-digit growth both in revenue and profit for 2014.
While the Italian market, which accounts for more than 20
percent on total revenues, was flat, sales in North America rose
18 percent.
Greater China, which accounts for 6 percent of total sales,
posted a 43.5 percent increase, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)