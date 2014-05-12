MILAN May 12 Italian luxury clothier Brunello
Cucinelli said on Monday it was optimistic for the rest
of the year as it posted an 8.7 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit to 9.6 million euros ($13.2 million).
The company which works cashmere sweaters in a medieval
hamlet in central Italy said first-quarter net sales rose 12.2
percent to 99.6 million euros, in line with its most recent
guidance for double-digit growth.
"Being halfway into this year already, having had very very
positive feedback on our autumn-winter collections for both men
and women, and having taken orders for autumn-winter 2014, we
calmly reiterate our optimism for this year," Chief Executive
Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.
The company said investments were ongoing in its retail
network and the share of revenue from its monobrand stores rose
over three percentage points to 33.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)