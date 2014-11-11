MILAN Nov 11 Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli posted a 6.6 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, helped by higher revenues and a better sales mix.

Cucinelli, which manufactures its garments in a picturesque hamlet in the central Umbria region, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisastion (EBITDA) rose to 48.8 million euros ($61 million), while revenues at current exchange rates were up 10.2 percent to 277.3 million euros.

Sales rose 11.6 percent in January-June.

The brand has build its fortunes around the fully made in Italy concept, drawing on skilled craftsmanship and top-quality raw materials to project an allure of exclusivity. (1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak)