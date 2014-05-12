(Adds details)

MILAN May 12 Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli said on Monday it was optimistic for 2014 and confident in the appeal of its high quality products and exclusive image to wealthy customers regardless of global political or economic troubles.

The maker of $1,400 cashmere sweaters posted a 12.2 percent rise in first-quarter net sales to 99.6 million euros ($137 million) and said it was upbeat for the rest of the year.

"Consumers from the highest category, usually known for their sophisticated and highly developed taste, are not inclined to change their purchasing habits, the influence of changes of a macroeconomic and political nature remaining absolutely marginal," the company said in a statement.

Like-for-like sales rose 5.5 percent in the first 18 weeks of the year, Cucinelli said, lagging the double-digit comparable growth rates seen at luxury peers Hermes and LVMH's Louis Vuitton, but outperforming a growth rate under 1 percent at fellow Italian brand Gucci.

Cucinelli can benefit from a global trend away from heavily logo-embossed goods and towards more discreet styles, said BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca.

"A number of people are keen to move towards more exclusive, more sophisticated, less in-your-face brands ... they prefer to trade higher prices with higher perceived exclusivity and this could favour brands like Cucinelli which are less logo-dependent."

Cucinelli said quarterly sales in western Europe, Russia and eastern Europe were buoyed by tourists, who account for a growing proportion of global luxury sales.

Asked on a conference call whether the company had seen an impact from political tensions in eastern Europe and Russia, Cucinelli said:

"I'm not worried at all. Here we are talking about very high-end ... affluent customers," Cucinelli said.

Sales in Greater China rose 26 percent to account for just over 6 percent of revenue. Income from the company's domestic market dropped 2.5 percent to 23 million euros.

The company said investments were ongoing in its retail network and the share of revenue from its monobrand stores rose over three percentage points to 33.1 percent.

Net profit rose 8.7 percent to 9.6 million euros.

($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans)