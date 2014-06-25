MILAN, June 25 Brunello Cucinelli, founder of
the Italian luxury clothier of the same name, has transferred
his entire stake in the firm to a trust - a relative uncommon
structure in Italy - to benefit his daughters and ensure the
continuation of his philantrophic work.
Over 90 percent of Italian companies are family-owned. But
only one in five survives until the third generation, making the
need of careful wealth transfer planning crucial.
In a statement, the 60-year-old entrepreneur said he had
transferred the ownership of Fedone S.r.l, the holding through
which he controls 61.56 percent of Brunello Cucinelli SpA
to the Esperia Trust Company S.r.l.
His daughters Camilla and Carolina will be beneficiaries of
the trust. Camilla who sits on the board of the listed company.
Cucinelli said the trust had been established to ensure
unified management of his company but also to support the
Brunello Cucinelli foundation in its effort to work towards the
"embellishment of mankind".
Beyond his cashmere sweaters, Cucinelli is a philanthropist
who has spent much effort and money to restore the centuries-old
Italian town of Solomeo, home to its company's headquarters.
He routinely donates a portion of his profits to the
Brunello Cucinelli Foundation, which is involved in cultural and
arts projects. In 2011, he spent over 1 million euros ($1.4
million) to restore the Etruscan Arch, one of the artistic
treasures of Perugia.
The company Brunello Cucinelli SpA will continue to be
subject to Italy's fiscal regime.
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Keiron Henderson)