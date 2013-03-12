MILAN, March 12 Italy's Brunello Cucinelli proposed on Tuesday to pay a dividend of 0.08 euros per share after its net profit rose 26 percent in 2012 on demand for its high-priced cashmere sweaters.

In a statement the maker of 1,200-euro colourful cashmere jackets said its net profit adjusted in the period was 26.5 million euros.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had an average net profit forecast of 23 million euros and expected a dividend of between 0.07 euros and 0.10 euros per share.

Cucinelli, which listed on the Milan stock exchange last May, said in January it planned to double its factory space by February next year.

This was aimed at responding to strong demand for its chic sweaters that produced a jump in sales in 2012. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)