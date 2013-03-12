MILAN, March 12 Italy's Brunello Cucinelli
proposed on Tuesday to pay a dividend of 0.08 euros per
share after its net profit rose 26 percent in 2012 on demand for
its high-priced cashmere sweaters.
In a statement the maker of 1,200-euro colourful cashmere
jackets said its net profit adjusted in the period was 26.5
million euros.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had an average
net profit forecast of 23 million euros and expected a dividend
of between 0.07 euros and 0.10 euros per share.
Cucinelli, which listed on the Milan stock exchange last
May, said in January it planned to double its factory space by
February next year.
This was aimed at responding to strong demand for its chic
sweaters that produced a jump in sales in 2012.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)