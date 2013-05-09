MILAN May 9 Italian cashmere goods maker
Brunello Cucinelli forecast double-digit growth
internationally in 2013 despite the recession in its domestic
market reducing consumption of luxury goods.
Total sales rose 14.4 percent in the first quarter of the
year to 88.8 million euros ($116.28 million), helped by strong
demand from North America and tourism flows in Europe.
However, sales in Italy declined 1.6 percent, at a slower
rate than they had declined in the second half of 2012.
Net profit rose 14.8 percent to 8.2 million euros in the
quarter.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Antonella Ciancio)