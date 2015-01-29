MILAN Jan 29 The controlling shareholder in Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli said on Thursday it was starting the sale of a 5.14 pct stake with immediate effect.

In a statement the company said the sale would take place through an accelerated book building process, with BofA Merrill Lynch acting as the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to fund the creation of three natural parks.

Fedone, which is owned by Brunello Cucinelli, said it was committed to keeping control of the eponymous company "in the very very long term."

Before the sale Fedone had just over 61.56 percent of Brunello Cucinelli, according to data on the website of market watchdog Consob.