BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
MILAN Jan 29 The controlling shareholder in Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli said on Thursday it was starting the sale of a 5.14 pct stake with immediate effect.
In a statement the company said the sale would take place through an accelerated book building process, with BofA Merrill Lynch acting as the sole bookrunner for the transaction.
The proceeds of the sale will be used to fund the creation of three natural parks.
Fedone, which is owned by Brunello Cucinelli, said it was committed to keeping control of the eponymous company "in the very very long term."
Before the sale Fedone had just over 61.56 percent of Brunello Cucinelli, according to data on the website of market watchdog Consob. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.