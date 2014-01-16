BRIEF-R&I affirms Kikkoman's rating at "A" and changes outlook to positive from stable
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I
MILAN Jan 16 Brunello Cucinelli forecast double-digit growth in sales and profits for 2014 as the Italian cashmere specialist reported a 15.4 percent rise in preliminary 2013 net sales to 322.5 million euros ($438.65 million).
The results were in line with the mean forecasts of eight analysts polled by Reuters, which estimated full-year revenue around 322 million euros.
The company, which makes luxury daywear in a medieval hamlet in Italy's central Umbria region, said sales grew 23.2 percent in the United States, and 20 percent in its other key market of Europe.
Sales in China, which represents a smaller share of the company's sales, grew by 52.5 percent in the period, Brunello Cucinelli said. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years on Thursday after Arkansas' top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.