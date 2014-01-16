* 2013 net sales up 15.4 pct, in line with expectations
* To invest in expanding menswear retail
* CEO says not worried by drop in stock price
(Adds details, CEO quotes)
MILAN, Jan 16 Italy's Brunello Cucinelli
forecast double-digit percentage growth in sales and
profits for 2014 and outlined plans to create more space in
stores for menswear, a growing sector in the company's major
U.S. and European markets.
The company, which makes luxury daywear in a medieval hamlet
in Italy's leafy Umbria region, on Thursday reported a 15.4
percent rise in preliminary 2013 net sales to 322.5 million
euros ($438.7 million), in line with analyst expectations.
"We foresee a wonderful 2014," Chief Executive Brunello
Cucinelli said, repeating his mantra that sales and profit would
grow "gently" - in double digits.
The projections were based on orders received for the
spring-summer collection and the men's autumn-winter line it has
just shown at the Pitti Uomo menswear trade show in Florence.
Cucinelli said the company intended to invest 60 million
euros in the course of 2014 and 2015, some of which will be used
to expand space in stores for the men's clothing which currently
accounts for around 33 percent of revenue.
"We have the option to extend the floorspace to make the
male customer more comfortable," Cucinelli said, adding that, in
future, menswear sales could grow to around 40 percent of
revenue.
The menswear market is outperforming women's clothing in
most markets, according to consultancy Bain & Co, apart from
China - where Cucinelli makes less than 5 percent of sales.
Cucinelli's sales grew by 23.2 percent in the United States
and 20 percent in Europe in 2013, markets which each account for
around a third of overall revenue.
Sales dropped by 2.9 percent in an Italian market still
struggling to emerge from recession, but Cucinelli said he was
optimistic the domestic market would turn positive in 2014.
The chief executive said he felt sanguine about recent
volatility among luxury stocks which has seen his company's
shares fall around 14 percent since Jan. 7, after soaring about
230 percent since their 2012 flotation.
"I had always imagined that the stock could gain 20 or 25
percent a year," Cucinelli said. "It is normal that it can also
come down a little."
The company plans to keep its dividend policy in line with
the previous year, when it paid shareholders around 26 percent
of its profits, Cucinelli said.
The price of raw materials to make its trademark fine
cashmere sweaters is not a concern for the company and the
current market rate of around 150 euros a kg is a "healthy
price", Cucinelli said.
($1 = 0.7352 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Anthony Barker)