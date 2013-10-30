MILAN Oct 30 Italian luxury leather goods brand
Bruno Magli said on Tuesday its hedge fund owner Fortelus has
begun exclusive talks to sell the entire company to a consortium
of Asian investors.
Bruno Magli said London-based Fortelus is expected to close
the deal with a group of investors including South Korean
retailer E-Land and Hong Kong-based private equity firm CDIB
Capital in November.
The luxury shoe and handbag brand dates back to the early
1900s when two brothers and their sister set up a workshop in
their basement with a share capital of 35 old Italian lira,
according to the company.
E-Land has been acquiring outlets, leisure holdings and
fashion brands since 2009, and already owns upmarket Italian bag
and wallet maker Mandarina Duck.
CDIB Capital is owned by Taiwan-based investment and
merchant banking group China Development Financial.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie. Editing by Jane Merriman)