April 26 Recreational boats and fitness
equipment maker Brunswick Corp reported a first-quarter
profit ahead of market expectations, helped by improved margins,
and raised the lower end of its full-year profit outlook.
The company, which also makes marine engines and pool
tables, posted a net profit of $39.7 million, or 43 cents a
share, compared with a net profit of $27.5 million, or 30 cents
a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents a
share.
Brunswick now expects full-year earnings of $1.30 to $1.50 a
share, up from a previous forecast of $1.20 to $1.50 a share.