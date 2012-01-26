* Q4 loss/shr narrows to $0.33 from $1.17 last year
* Sees 2012 EPS $1.20-$1.50
* Shares jump 8 pct
By Megha Mandavia
Jan 26 Recreational boats and fitness
equipment maker Brunswick Corp posted a narrower
fourth-quarter loss, as it continued to gain share in a
struggling marine products market.
Shares of the company, which also makes marine engines and
pool tables, rose as much as 8 percent to $23.26 on Thursday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
The world's largest maker of recreational boats said it
expects 2012 earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.50 per share,
despite the market remaining difficult.
"That (outlook) represents a 54 percent to 92 percent growth
in 2012, which is pretty massive. And for them to do that based
on a flat boat industry is saying a lot," analyst James Hardiman
of Longbow Research said.
"If we do get some macro help, the earnings are really going
to take off."
During the downturn, Brunswick, which competes with Marine
Products Corp, suffered a slide in earnings as consumers
turned away from splashing money on luxurious items like boats.
The industry in not expected to bounce back anytime soon.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company reported a net loss
of $29.6 million, or 33 cents a share, for the October-December
period, compared with a net loss of $104.1 million, or $1.17 a
share, a year ago.
Sales rose 8 percent to $789.1 million.