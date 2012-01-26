* Q4 loss/shr narrows to $0.33 from $1.17 last year

* Sees 2012 EPS $1.20-$1.50

* Shares jump 8 pct

By Megha Mandavia

Jan 26 Recreational boats and fitness equipment maker Brunswick Corp posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss, as it continued to gain share in a struggling marine products market.

Shares of the company, which also makes marine engines and pool tables, rose as much as 8 percent to $23.26 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

The world's largest maker of recreational boats said it expects 2012 earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.50 per share, despite the market remaining difficult.

"That (outlook) represents a 54 percent to 92 percent growth in 2012, which is pretty massive. And for them to do that based on a flat boat industry is saying a lot," analyst James Hardiman of Longbow Research said.

"If we do get some macro help, the earnings are really going to take off."

During the downturn, Brunswick, which competes with Marine Products Corp, suffered a slide in earnings as consumers turned away from splashing money on luxurious items like boats. The industry in not expected to bounce back anytime soon.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company reported a net loss of $29.6 million, or 33 cents a share, for the October-December period, compared with a net loss of $104.1 million, or $1.17 a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 8 percent to $789.1 million.