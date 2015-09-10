BRIEF-Cara reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.71
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%
Sept 10 Brunswick Real Estate appointed Martin Wiwen-Nilsson to its group management committee.
Nilsson will be responsible for driving international growth of the Nordic real estate investment firm.
Nilsson was previously a Goldman Sachs partner in charge of sales and structuring for Asia Pacific and EMEA in the global commodity business. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.