BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
March 27 Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd
* Brunswick rail completes placement of pre-IPO preference shares
* Completed a transaction to raise up to usd 150 million through issue of preference shares with aim of funding growth of company's business
* EBRD may allocate up to usd 30 million of preference shares to international investors
* Remainder of preference shares to be held by EBRD on its own account
* Brunswick Rail was advised on transaction by Goldman Sachs International
* Proceeds from placement will be used to finance Brunswick Rail's investment program for 2014 and 2015 London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment