BERLIN, April 27 Lufthansa is working
on bringing part-owned Brussels Airlines into its low-cost
platform Eurowings and has agreed a further three months to
decide whether to exercise a call option to allow for a full
takeover, it said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa is back on the acquisition trail, looking to
expand its Eurowings low-cost platform, and sources have told
Reuters Lufthansa is also eyeing partnerships or even takeover
of SAS and Condor.
Lufthansa owns 45 percent of Brussels and has a call option
for the remaining 55 percent.
It was due to make a decision on whether to exercise the
option by the beginning of June, but this deadline has now been
extended to the end of August while Brussels Airlines restores
operations following suicide bomb attacks at its hub in March.
