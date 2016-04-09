BRUSSELS Belgium's public prosecutor on Saturday charged four people with being part of a terrorist organisation, adding it was still not clear whether Mohamed Abrini was involved in last month's Brussels Airport bombings.

Apart from Abrini, prosecutors said they also charged Osama K, saying he was present at the time of the attack on the Brussels metro station on March 22.

Rwandan national Herve B.M. and Bilal E.M. were also charged with taking part in a terrorist organisation and terrorist murders.

Two other people detained on Friday together with Abrini were released after being questioned, prosecutors added.

