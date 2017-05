ISTANBUL One of the attackers in the Brussels suicide bombings, Ibrahim El Bakraoui, was deported twice from Turkey last year, in July and August, a Turkish government official said on Thursday.

A second senior Turkish official said Bakraoui's initial deportation in July was based on police suspicion that he was a foreign militant fighter, but no crime was committed in Turkey, describing his expulsion as an "administrative deportation".

