(Adds quotes, details)
ISTANBUL, March 24 One of the attackers in the
Brussels suicide bombings was deported from Turkey twice last
year and the authorities warned their European counterparts that
they suspected him of being a militant fighter, two Turkish
officials said on Thursday.
The first official said Ibrahim El Bakraoui's initial
deportation in July had been based on police suspicions that he
was a militant fighter, but no crime was committed in Turkey,
describing his expulsion as an "administrative deportation".
"The police were looking at him and came to the conclusion
that he may be a foreign fighter. He was picked up in (the
southern town of) Gaziantep," said the official, declining to be
named because of the sensitivities of the case.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ibrahim El
Bakraoui had been deported on July 14, 2015, and that Belgium
had subsequently ignored a warning that he was a
militant.
Bakraoui is one of two brothers named by Belgium as
responsible for the attacks that killed at least 31 people in
Brussels on Tuesday and were claimed by the Islamic State group.
Both brothers are believed to have died in the attacks.
The second Turkish government official told Reuters that
Bakraoui had entered Turkey for a second time on Aug. 11 though
Antalya airport on the Mediterranean coast and was again
deported two weeks later, on Aug. 25.
The official did not specify where he was deported to on the
second occasion.
Turkey's pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said Turkish
police had detained Bakraoui after ascertaining that he planned
to go to conflict areas in Syria.
The newspaper also said his brother, Khalid, had entered
Turkey on Nov. 4, 2014, through Istanbul's Ataturk airport and
was monitored by security forces before leaving the country
again 10 days later. That, the newspaper said, was more than a
year before Belgium issued a notice for his arrest.
Turkish officials could not immediately confirm that Khalid
had also been in Turkey.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)