WASHINGTON, March 22 Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday the United States
and its allies should work to better coordinate intelligence
following the Belgium attacks and increase the security near
airports and other soft targets.
Clinton, speaking to CNN television, also said U.S.
officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that imply the
country is at war with an entire religion, saying that would be
"not only wrong, but dangerous."
Separately, Clinton told MSNBC television that the coalition
fighting Islamic State militants would "not be able to claim
success" until it had taken back Iraqi territory seized by the
group last year.
Clinton also told MSNBC the threat presented by Islamic
State in Libya was not yet comparable to the situation in Syria.
"What we now face is not chaos. We do face some strongholds
where ISIS is taking up territory and we have to go after
those," Clinton said, using an acronym for the militant group.
"But even with the challenges we face in Libya, we are not
looking yet, and I hope we never will, at the kind of threats we
see coming out of Syria."
(Reporting by David Alexander)