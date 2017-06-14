LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The European Commission has proposed
new rules that would give the European Union greater supervisory
powers over third-party clearinghouses, including a requirement
for the most systemically important entities offering
euro-denominated clearing services to be located within the
bloc.
The proposals come as the UK prepares to negotiate its
departure from the EU, placing the future of LCH's SwapClear
platform at the heart of the debate. The London-based clearing
platform is responsible for more than 75% of euro swaps
clearing. The platform deals with more than €1.3trn of daily
notional across its over-the-counter euro interest rate
derivatives products.
Central counterparty clearing firms have become critical
pieces of infrastructure since the European Markets
Infrastructure Regulation forced standardised swaps into
clearing. With a significant volume of euro swaps cleared by
third-country CCPs, the European Commission is concerned about
the impact those entities could have on EU financial stability
and believes that those risks are exacerbated with the UK set to
leave the bloc in March 2019.
"The continued safety and stability of our financial system
remains a key priority," said Valdis Dombrovskis, European
Commission vice-president responsible for financial stability,
financial services and capital markets union in a statement. "As
we face the departure of the largest EU financial centre, we
need to make certain adjustments to our rules to ensure that our
efforts remain on track."
Under the proposed framework, the European Securities and
Markets Authority would be granted new supervisory powers over
CCPs in the EU and third countries. A new CCP Executive Session
would be created within ESMA, consisting of newly appointed
independent members and representatives of the national
authorities and central banks responsible for supervising
individual CCPs.
TWO-TIER SYSTEM
The proposals introduce a two-tier system for third-country
CCPs, based on size and notional cleared in each EU currency as
well as the CCP's links to the EU and potential impact on
financial stability if the CCP were to fail.
"Tier 1" CCPs, which are not deemed systemically important,
would continue to operate under the existing EMIR equivalence
framework, which already recognises 28 CCPs outside of the bloc.
Systemically important entities, or "Tier 2" CCPs, would be
subject to stricter rules including compliance with prudential
regulations and EU central bank requirements on CCP collateral
and liquidity arrangements.
Entities deemed to be of such systemic importance to EU
member states that the framework would be insufficient to
mitigate potential risks, would be required to be authorised
within the EU in order to continue providing services across the
bloc.
According to the Commission document, the classification of
"substantially systemically important CCPs" will be made by ESMA
in agreement with relevant central banks.
"In this case, the CCP would have to establish itself in the
EU and apply for authorisation to the competent authority of the
member state where it wishes to establish itself in accordance
with the requirements laid out under EMIR," the Commission said
in a Q&A document.
LSEG WARNS ON RELOCATION
London Stock Exchange Group, LCH's parent, warned against
forced relocation but welcomed enhanced regulatory and
supervisory cooperation, noting that a similar arrangement
between the UK and US supported financial stability across the
market, providing economic efficiencies for customers and the
real economy.
“A location policy does the opposite, it increases, not
decreases, risk and costs for customers," LSEG said in a
statement. "Given these facts, European and global customers
have overwhelmingly expressed a clear preference for shared
regulation between the EU, the UK and the US."
LSEG also noted that the firm's clearing operations do not
rely on equivalence as they are fully licensed and regulated in
a number of jurisdictions across the US, EU, UK and Asia. That
includes a Paris-based clearinghouse that is home to LCH's
CDSClear platform.
"Regardless of the outcome of these proposals, London Stock
Exchange Group is well positioned to continue to provide a
seamless service to all its customers given our global presence
and unique open access business model," the statement said.
Market participants have criticised efforts to relocate
swaps clearing, given the expected fragmentation that could pose
a threat to market liquidity and increase costs for users.
According to LSEG estimates, the loss of margin efficiencies
stemming from fragmentation of clearing services could cost
US$77bn in additional margin - potentially strangling
derivatives users that are already facing higher costs
associated with the sweeping overhaul of derivatives markets
under EMIR.
Some dispute that estimate, however. At an industry
conference earlier this month, Eurex clearing head, Eric Mueller
said that the real cost could be just a fraction of that level.
"It is very far from a realistic number," said Mueller,
speaking last week at the FIA's IDX conference in London. He
warned market participants to focus on solutions, rather than
dismissing concerns presented by European policymakers and the
ECB.
"We have to be flexible as there will be an industry-led
solution to the concerns," he said.
With estimates suggesting that euro-clearing relocation
could force as many as 83,000 jobs out of London, participants
are seeking more detail around the scope of proposed rules.
"We would need to work out what ‘relocation’ really means,"
said Steve Grob, director of group strategy at Fidessa, a
trading technology firm.
He said that in addition to people, infrastructure and
technology issues, other practical concerns range from the
language in which contracts will be printed, to the legal
regimes and bankruptcy laws under which they will be
enforceable.
"History has also chosen that carrots are better than sticks
in changing people's behaviour," said Grob. "If you really want
an industry to move wholesale to a different country then you
have to give those people some pretty compelling incentives.
None of those seem to be in evidence at the moment."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)