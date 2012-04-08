BRUSSELS, April 8 Belgian transport workers will
hold safety talks with the government on Monday to try to get
tram, bus and metro services running again in Brussels after
they were suspended on Saturday over the killing of an
inspector.
Talks had been brought forward from Tuesday to 5 p.m. (1500
GMT) on Monday, a spokeswoman for the STIB public transport
service said.
Workers have refused to restart services before the talks,
paralysing public transport in the city serving as the seat of
the European Commission and NATO as well as being Belgium's
capital.
Easter Monday is a holiday in Belgium.
The victim, an inspector with the STIB, had been called to
investigate a minor collision between a bus and a car early on
Saturday when he was attacked and beaten to death.
Bus and tram drivers have faced violence before, but the
STIB said this was the first time one of its staff had been
killed.
Belgian media said the suspected attacker was arrested on
Saturday.
