BRUSSELS, April 10 Public transport in Brussels
will partly resume on Wednesday after union workers voted to get
tram, metro and bus services running again following a
suspension over the killing of a colleague, a spokesman for the
STIB transport company said.
The Belgian government offered extra police officers to
secure public transport in talks with unions, after a strike
paralysed the capital which serves as the seat of the European
Union's governing bodies and NATO on Saturday.
Following negotiations over safety measures, one union voted
to resume work but two others demanded additional guarantees,
said Guy Sablon, an STIB spokesman.
"One of the three unions decided to ask members to drive
again. A bit less than half of vehicles could return, but it is
difficult to predict," he said.
The victim, an inspector with the STIB public transport
service, had been called to investigate a minor collision
between a bus and a car early on Saturday when he was attacked.
Belgian media said the suspected attacker was arrested on
Saturday.
