LONDON Feb 23 Brussels airport is being
prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning
an exit from Belgium's main hub, several people close to the
matter said.
Brussels is Europe's 26th largest airport and serves as hub
for Brussels Airlines, which is being fully taken over by
Lufthansa. It saw passenger numbers drop 7 percent
last year to 21.8 million as a result of the attacks in March,
which forced the closure of the airport for 12 days.
Australian Macquarie's infrastructure fund, which owns a 36
percent stake, is currently in talks with co-owner Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), which has 39 percent, on whether
the Canadian investor wants to increase its stake, the people
said.
If those negotiations fail to come to a successful end, an
auction will be started to find a third party investor, they
said, adding that JP Morgan has been tasked with overseeing the
process.
Macquarie and JP Morgan declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)