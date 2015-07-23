MUMBAI, July 23 Offshore investors in Indian exchange BSE Ltd will be allowed to post triple-A rated foreign sovereign bonds as collateral with Clearstream's clearing systems when trading, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The agreement between BSE unit Indian Clearing Corp Ltd and Clearstream will comply with Indian regulations, the statement said.

Clearstream is a unit of Deutsche Borse Group, which owns 5 percent of BSE Ltd. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)