MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell for a second session in a row on Thursday, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Hero MotoCorp, reflecting the deepening caution from investors after S&P cut the country's outlook.

Indian stocks have fallen since their late February peak, as the optimism at the start of the year has been replaced by concerns about risks such as the widening current account deficit.

On top of this, foreign investors are facing uncertainty about their taxation, further clouding the markets' outlook. They were net sellers during each the previous three days, for a combined net total of around 15 billion rupees, and remain net sellers for April.

The Standard & Poor's cut in India's outlook was seen as the latest negative action, at a time when trading volumes have also been falling since peaking in late February, in yet another troubling signal.

"What worries me is not so much volumes but India's fiscal situation and other macro and environmental issues," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of Smapriti Capital, a wealth management and investment advisory firm.

The Sensex fell 0.12 percent to 17,130.67 points, while the Nifty ended down 0.25 percent at 5,189 points.

Recent outperformers were among the biggest decliners for the day.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) fell 3.3 percent, after hitting on Wednesday an all-time high, w hile HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) lost 1.13 percent after making its all-time high last Friday.

Among other decliners, Yes Bank (YESB.NS), lost 2.3 percent after Rabobank sold a majority of its stake in the bank at a 2.5 percent discount to Yes' closing price on Wednesday.

Shares in Nestle India (NEST.NS) ended down 4.06 percent after its Jan-March net profit rose 7.8 percent from a year ago, disappointing investors.

However, among gainers, shares in Infosys (INFY.NS) gained 0.3 percent after Citigroup upgraded the software services exporter to "buy" from "neutral and raised its target price to 2,750 rupees from 2,700 rupees.

