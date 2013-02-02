A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Trading is expected to remain cautious next week as a sudden slump in share price of Tata Motors and Ultratech Cement in late market hours on Friday would make investors take cautious bets.

Shares are expected to trade in a narrow range as sentiment remains muted after the central bank's comments on Tuesday and as traders watch out for earnings of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and cement companies including ACC (ACC.NS).

Market participants will watch for any announcement from the government about the upcoming budget.

India's plan to raise about $2 billion through a stake sale in power producer NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) will likely take place on February 7, according to sources.

Events to watch:

Monday: Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS), United Sprits (UNSP.NS)

Tuesday: UCO Bank(UCBK.NS), Apollo Tyres(APLO.NS), HSBC Markit services PMI

Wednesday: Cipla(CIPL.NS), Tech Mahindra(TEML.NS)

Thursday: ACC(ACC.NS), Ambuja Cement(ABUJ.NS), MRF(MRF.NS), Aurobindo Pharma(ARBN.NS)

Friday: Cadila (CADI.NS), Hindalco(HALC.NS), Mahindra & Mahindra, Canara Bank(CNBK.NS), Sun Pharma(SUN.NS)