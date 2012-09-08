MUMBAI BSE Sensex ended flat on Saturday in a special session conducted by the exchange to test a disaster recovery software programme.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.37 percent higher at 17,749.65 points, advancing 2 percent over the week. The 50-share NSE Nifty was 0.31 percent higher at 5,358.70 points on Saturday.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) tested its disaster recovery software with live trading for a brief period. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also decided to open during those hours.

Drugmaker Cipla rose as much as 3 percent after the Delhi High Court ruled a patent infringement case in its favour filed by Roche Holding AG over Cipla's cancer drug. (Read the story here)

Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries continued its Friday's gains ending 0.54 percent up at 796 rupees.

With parliament's monsoon session ending without any progress on key legislation, investors are concerned about whether the government can push forward reforms such as foreign direct investment in retail and fuel price hike through executive decisions.

India releases its July industrial output data on September 12 and August headline inflation on September 14 ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on September 17.

