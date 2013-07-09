People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Aggregate net profit for BSE Sensex constituents is expected to grow by 1.5 percent and revenue by 3.85 percent for the April-June quarter, according to a median estimate of 12 brokerages.

Earnings from the first quarter of a new fiscal year that begins this week when Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) unveils its June-quarter results on July 12.

Analysts expect the strongest earnings growth for energy, healthcare and consumer staples.

Materials, industrials and consumer discretionary are expected to see the biggest fall in earnings.

The earnings season comes at a time when the BSE Sensex has given up all its gain for 2013 as of Monday's close.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)