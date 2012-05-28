A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is expected to remain volatile ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts on Thursday.

Jan-March GDP numbers, due to be announced on May 31 at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), will also be closely watched for RBI's rate outlook.

March fiscal deficit data to be released on May 31, around 4 p.m. (1030 GMT), also awaited.

Key earnings to watch out include Coal India (COAL.NS) on Monday, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGRD.NS), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS) on Tuesday.

GAIL (GAIL.NS), Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS), and DLF (DLF.NS) to report on Wednesday.

BSE Sensex currently up around 0.7 pct.

(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)