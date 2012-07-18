People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex rose 0.4 percent, while the 50-share Nifty advanced 0.3 percent.

Private banks such as ICICI Bank(ICBK.NS) rose 1.3 percent and HDFC Bank(HDBK.NS) rose 0.5 percent, while state-run State Bank of India (SBI.NS) fell 1 percent.

Traders attribute the rise in ICICI Bank shares to hopes of better-than-expected June quarter earnings, especially as brokerages like CLSA, BofA-Merrill Lynch say the bank's asset quality has improved.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) falls 2.3 percent ahead of the June quarter results on Thursday.

Traders eyeing news flow on reforms after the presidential elections and monsoon for further cues.

(For a graphic about historic relationship between monsoon and the Sensex, click link.reuters.com/nyp49s)