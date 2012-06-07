People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex rose to its highest intraday since May 10, heading to its fourth consecutive gaining session, on the back of an improved global risk environment, while banks were supported by hopes about domestic rate cuts.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, gained for a fourth consecutive day, on continued hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates on June 18.

HDFC Bank rose 2.2 percent, while ICICI Bank advanced 2 percent.

Gains also came as global markets have gained on the back of expectations for monetary stimulus among major central banks.

The BSE index rose 1.1 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index added 0.95 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)