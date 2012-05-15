Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.82 percent while the 50-share Nifty adds 0.76 percent, led by buying in blue chip stocks like Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS) and Infosys.

L&T rises 4.8 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings on Monday.

Infosys gains 2 percent, other software services exporters also gain as traders price in impact from a weakening rupee, which on Tuesday fell to as much as 54.15, not far from a record low of 54.30 hit in December, before RBI is suspected to have intervened.