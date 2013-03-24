(Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and not of Reuters)

By Ambareesh Baliga

Indeed the Ides of March was for the bulls as the markets failed to sustain a pull-back and fell 3.76 percent to close at a four-month low of 5,651. The political circus post the surprise DMK pullout from the UPA government ruled the roost as the market ignored other developments including the much awaited rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

Politics will again take a centre stage in the run up to the general elections. The biggest risk for the market is a new government which could be weaker than what we have witnessed in the last few years.

Internationally, Cyprus caused jitters which hopefully should get a bailout before the Monday deadline as they choose the "least worst option" of imposing a tax on all bank deposits. U.S. Senate passed it's first budget in four years but the next test would be the debate over raising the debt ceiling. It's an irony that today all of us are working hard not for growth but to maintain status quo.

At home, Moody's expressed concern over the food inflation and it's ramification on the broader economy. This could probably lead to review of the sovereign rating which the incumbent UPA government has been fighting hard to retain. Diesel prices have been raised again, reconfirming that despite the political fallout the government is on track to reduce the CAD. SAIL's truncated OFS sailed through with a help from the LIC thus highlighting the disinterest of the investors.

The broad based index fails to capture the carnage in mid cap and small cap stocks where there seems to be complete loss of confidence. The individual portfolios, especially of the domestic investors, have been damaged to the extent comparable with the fall in 2008.

The ferocity of the fall in specific individual stocks has rattled the investors, that has resulted in a cascading effect across other portfolio stocks. This could be the culmination of an operator-promoter nexus which focused on personal wealth creation at any cost and absolute apathy towards co-shareholders. This could be a watershed year for this sector followed by a new dawn which would assign a premium for corporate governance.

It is time to segregate the mid caps into those where the business model is viable and the promoters/management are seemingly more genuine than their counterparts. We may see a number of midcap and small cap companies vanishing from the radar as asset reconstruction companies take over.

Hence I reiterate that those which have visually fallen the most need not be the best picks for the next bull run. Remember that a stock which looked attractive after having fallen 80 percent from the peak can fall another 80 percent from the current levels.

We are today in a situation which could aptly be termed as "another opportunity lost".

The mood has turned extremely cautious to circumspect and I don't expect investors to come back in a hurry unless clarity emerges on the political front. And this wouldn't happen till the general elections.

We could see intermittent volatility based on short term triggers of policy measures or political news but we have lost the plot build up in the last six months. Fresh liquidity is drying up and the more opportunities in the U.S. markets, the FII flows could taper off.

Next week is a truncated one with two holidays - Holi on the 27th and Good Friday on the 29th. This combined with the settlement on 28th March could increase volatility amidst lower volumes.

Every adversity throws up an opportunity and I believe this could be a stock pickers market. The last 12 months gave us winners such as Wockhardt, United Spirits, V Guard, Kaveri Seeds, Jyothy Labs but this carnage could throw up many such opportunities in the ensuing years. Unlike the last six months, we would have the luxury of time to identify our picks as I don't expect the markets to start the upward move anytime soon.