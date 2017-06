People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and the Nifty were both trading flat, tracking weaker Asian shares ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.

Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) falls 1.9 percent as Thursday marks the day when the stock goes ex-dividend.

Traders are gearing up for first quarter earnings for fiscal 2012/13, which begins next week with Infosys results on July 12.