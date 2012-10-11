Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.15 percent while the 50-share Nifty is also down 0.16 percent on caution ahead of corporate earnings.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) falls 0.4 percent ahead of reporting its July-September earnings on Friday.

State-owned banks such as State Bank of India fall on concerns over rising non-performing loans.

SBI falls 1 percent while Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) is down 1.5 percent.

Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS) gains 4 percent on Thursday after the company said it has agreed to dispose of its shareholding in its mobile joint venture Uninor after reaching a settlement with partner Telenor ASA (TEL.OL) on their legal dispute.